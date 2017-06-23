Double awards shortlisting for law firm

Coodes Solicitors has been shortlisted for two categories in the LFS Conveyancing Awards 2017.

The south west law firm is a finalist for the Regional Firm of the Year: South and South West award and for the Best Website and Use of Social Media award.

Peter Lamble, chairman at Coodes Solicitors, said: “I am extremely proud that our residential property team has once again been shortlisted for a national award. It is a fantastic achievement to be recognised alongside other excellent conveyancing firms from up and down the country.”