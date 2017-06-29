Council outlines priorities

Members of Cornwall Council’s cabinet have pledged to improve the lives of people in Cornwall over the next four years.

Setting out the priorities, values and aims of the new administration over the next four years, Council Leader, Adam Paynter, said the Council wanted to work with residents and partners to “close the gap” and make a real, positive difference to the day to day lives of local people.

He said: “When I was elected as the new Leader of the Council I said we wanted to listen to and work with people in Cornwall to protect and support our most vulnerable residents at all stages of their lives, to provide safe and sustainable communities for people to live and work in, and to create the conditions for prosperity by maximising the potential for economic growth and development and providing the housing, jobs, transport and infrastructure to enable our people and places to thrive and succeed.”

Deputy Leader, Julian German, added: “We recognise that these are ambitious aims, particularly in these difficult financial times, but we are determined to deliver them over the period of this administration. This will mean making sure we use our resources wisely and deliver value for money.”

Priorities for Cornwall

Our aim:

We will work with the people of Cornwall and use our resources wisely to protect and enhance our unique environment, create more homes and jobs for our residents, and ensure everyone can live well and safely together.

Our values:

We listen: we will work with the people of Cornwall

We are responsible: we will use resources wisely

We act in the best interests of Cornwall: putting people first

Our aims:

Ensure everyone can live well and safely together

Create more homes and jobs for residents

Protect and enhance the environment

Health, Social Care and Families

Deliver better health outcomes for everyone, working with partners to shape our future health and care services

Ensure people are able to leave hospital, once they are well enough, with the right care in place

Protect and improve the lives of our vulnerable adults

Increase the aspirations of our young people

Protect children from the risk of harm

Promote children’s physical and mental health

Reduce child poverty

Homes

Provide 1,000 council homes over 4 years

Raise the standards of private rented homes

Bring empty properties back into use

Support the Cornwall Community Land Trust and registered providers to deliver homes in Cornwall

Lobby to remove the bedroom tax

Reduce the number of people who have to spend more than 10% of their income to heat their homes]

Environment, Growth and Jobs

Use Council land to create jobs, as part of our plan to secure 38,000 new jobs across Cornwall by 2030

Ensure people in Cornwall are trained with the skills that our current and future employers need

Use our contracts to ensure more people working in Cornwall are paid a genuine living wage

Increase the number of apprenticeships for people in Cornwall

Invest across Cornwall to create jobs, provide homes and improve lives

Reduce waste and increase recycling

Become a leader in environmental growth and renewable energy

Transport and Connectivity

Further improve sea, road, air , rail and bus networks across Cornwall, working with our partners

Build an integrated transport system, linking main line bus and rail timetables, ferries the airport.

Give communities more control over funding to improve roads

Further enhance our broadband and mobile connectivity

Devolution and Localism