“Dear MP,

Congratulations on your re-election as a Cornwall Member of Parliament. I hope the re-election of all six of our Members offers stability and vitality to our region over the forthcoming crucial years. I write to you to reinforce, and add the Cornwall & Scilly perspective to, the message that the leaders of all UK business organisations have sent to Greg Clark, Secretary of State for BEIS.

You will be aware of the uncertainty that business owners and their colleagues are feeling as we head towards Brexit. In order to retain their support and goodwill, we ask that you use your influence, as an important element of the minority governing party, both

To make sure the economy as a whole and the policies that allow businesses to create prosperity, jobs and stability are understood and implemented at the highest levels of Government; and

That you improve the mechanisms by which you communicate with, and listen to, businesses across the Duchy to keep us informed of economic plans, successes and challenges facing us locally and nationally.

In return, the businesses in your constituency want to provide an economy which is right for the UK and for Cornwall & Scilly in the 21st Century. There is huge desire to innovate, to create a modern economy which has well-paid jobs in both bedrock industries and the new sectors developing so well here; and to be seen leading the way in knowledge sectors and working life that position the Duchy as the desirable place to work, to start a business and to live healthily and prosperously.

At Cornwall Chamber of Commerce we look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship with you to move Cornwall quickly away from being the poor man of England, to becoming a world-leading innovation- and productivity-led regional economy that we and the rest of the UK are proud of. We can only achieve this if we work with you in a seamless fashion sharing successes and challenges on all sides; and if Cornwall & Scilly receives the Government support it needs in order to flourish.

I hope you will find time in the near future to meet me and business owners to discuss the specifics of how we all achieve this. The Chamber holds many events at which you would be most welcome to speak to businesses; or we can create new ones to meet, collaborate and to discuss the type of funding that would really make a difference. And, in return, we can keep you informed what the business community is going to deliver for that investment. I look forward to hearing from you.”