Video: Growth Hub on the Road

The Growth Hub business support service is continuing to tour Cornwall.

As well as providing information and answering questions about the Growth Hub service, the Town Takeover days include free workshops at each location.

The workshops give businesses an opportunity to sample the quality and content of the fully-funded programmes on offer by providing them a business tip or tool to take away from each session.

Feedback from last week’s Town Takeover workshops in Redruth and Bodmin was positive. Paula Hutchens of Amber Consultancy & Training in Bodmin found Unlocking Potential’s session “a really informative insight” on recruitment, while Julia Roberts of MWR Media praised Oxford Innovation for Transform’s tips for social media marketing as “very thought-provoking”.

The next Town Takeover will be in Helston on May 23 followed by Hayle on June 6. For full details, click here.