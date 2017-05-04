Penventon Park Hotel & Spa has been awarded two AA Rosettes following an inspection earlier this year.

The AA Rosettes are awarded solely by AA hotel and restaurant inspectors. The long-established scheme recognises culinary excellence across the UK.

General manager, Rajesh Joshi, said: “Only 10% of restaurants nationwide are of a standard that is worthy of one Rosette, so this is indeed a huge achievement, and not to be underestimated.

“We are incredibly proud and thrilled that the Penventon Park Hotel has been awarded two AA Rosette status. This could not have been achieved without the expert skills of our head chef, Keith Brooksbank and his team.”