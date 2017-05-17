National awards for Cornwall

Cornwall has scooped two national awards for projects that inspire and prepare young people for the world of work.

The awards were made at the national conference of the Careers and Enterprise Company (CEC) in Sheffield, which also heard how businesses and schools in Cornwall are working together to bridge the gap between education and employment.

The CEC connects education and employers, and runs and funds the national Enterprise Adviser network. This matches senior business volunteers with local schools and colleges to give young people an insight into different careers.

The Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) oversees and co-funds the Enterprise Adviser Programme locally as part of its remit to help young people make more informed choices about their future careers, linking education to business in a co-ordinated way.

There were nine national awards up for grabs at the CEC’s ‘Joining the Dots’ national conference last week (May 10).

Alastair Carnegie from Total Energy Solutions near Callington, won the Small and Medium Enterprise Award for his Mentor+ scheme. This is a nine-week course to mentor students in schools, colleges and universities in employability skills.

The South West regional CEC award went to St Austell’s four secondary schools (Penrice Academy, The Roseland School, Poltair School and Brannel School) for their ‘Passport to Your Future’ series of careers events that were held during National Careers Week in March this year.

The CEC conference also heard from one of Cornwall’s enterprise co-ordinators, Carrie Holmes, who told the 200 delegates how the Enterprise Adviser network in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly continues to thrive, with more schools and businesses getting involved. Her presentation received spontaneous applause.

Clare Harris, the LEP’s employment and skills manager, said: “It’s really important that our young people understand the fantastic careers opportunities available right here in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly and that we develop the skills that local businesses need.

“The Enterprise Adviser programme is all about forging those links and we’re delighted that the work we and others are doing has received national recognition, and congratulations to our award-winners.”