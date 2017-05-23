A fast-growing Cornish food start-up has just clinched a contract to supply Morrisons supermarkets across the south west.

Redruth-based Coconuts Naturally, which makes a range of organic dairy-free ice creams, was launched two years ago by Cecily Mills and is now stocked in a number of independent stores across the UK & Ireland.

It has just started exporting to the UAE and will also begin doing so in Hong Kong shortly. The launch with Morrisons marks its first foray into the all-important domestic supermarket sector. Coconuts Naturally was selected as part of Morrisons’ search for the ‘The Nation’s Local Food Makers’.

Commenting on the development, Mills said: “We had such a fantastic year in 2016. But launching in Morrisons is a really significant step for us, and one that we’re really excited about.

“We’ve got this amazing product – dairy-free ice cream that’s completely organic, sweetened only with unrefined coconut sugar, and containing only healthy fats from coconut cream. It ticks so many boxes, both for health and, most importantly, for taste.”

In order to meet the increased demand, Coconuts Naturally has teamed up with a local, organic ice-cream company in Cornwall in order to manufacture the product.

“It was a hard decision,” Mills added. “Making ice cream is my passion – and I really enjoyed making it in our very own ‘Coconut Grove’ facility. But we’ve joined forces an amazing local producer – real ice-cream artists – and without them, we couldn’t undertake this next phase of our growth.”