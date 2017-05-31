Military wargaming for businesses

A Cornwall-based management consultancy has signed a new 12-month contract with supermarket chain, Waitrose, to use ‘wargaming’ for future strategy planning.

Wargaming is a tool that the military developed to stress test and evaluate plans before committing resources into action.

Callington-based Quirk Solutions has adapted the military model into a successful commercial version and has worked with a number of large organisations including Shell, BUPA, Heineken, Standard Life Investments, as well as a wide range of SME businesses.

MD, Chris Paton, said the latest contract with Waitrose will help to build on the previous 12 months of collaboration between the two companies.

“We at Quirk Solutions have been working with senior officials in Waitrose for 12 months now and we are delighted to see the relationship continue. It is wonderful to have an opportunity to continue working with such progressive and forward thinking people.”

Paton, a former lieutenant colonel in the Royal Marines and former advisor to Cabinet and the National Security Council, established Quirk Solutions in 2010 and uses his leadership, strategy and planning experience to give organisations “increased coherency, direction and efficiency”.

“Wargaming is all about identifying risks and opportunities within company strategies and ensuring that the success of such plans are maximised,” he said.