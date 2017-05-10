Conveyancer retires after 46 years

One of Cornwall’s most respected residential property conveyancers has retired from Falmouth-based law firm Hine Downing after 46 years.

Over his long career, David Toseland has helped thousands of people move home.

“David is in many ways unique,” said Hine Downing partner, John Lowry.

“His good humour, hard work and loyalty to this firm have been exceptional and he will be sorely missed. However, in true Tosey style he has already declared himself available for any future socials the firm organises.”

Like many in the Hine Downing team, Toseland is an accomplished sportsman, playing cricket for Cornwall and his home team of Falmouth and football for Mawnan FC. It was through Falmouth Cricket Club that he knew the late Nick Barrington, who gave him his first and only job 46 years ago when the law firm was called Hine, Stonehouse and Barrington.

“Hine Downing has been like a second family to me and Nick was like a second father,” said Toseland. “I will miss the camaraderie and friendship in the office and I’m already finding it very strange being so quiet – all my working life has been spent talking with people!”