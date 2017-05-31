Truro-based Ignition, a leading provider of vehicle and asset finance for SMEs, has appointed three new senior members to its team.

With more than 20 years’ experience working in the finance industry both in the UK and internationally, Alan O’Connor has relocated to Cornwall to take up the position of head of own book lending portfolio.

Steve Haysom has joined as business development manager, based in Devon, while Stuart Berry has joined the company in Manchester as broker manager.

MD, Alan Tutte, commented: “The business climate for Ignition is certainly looking bright. Our last financial year was by far our best on record.

“We’re delighted to have Alan, Steve and Stuart on board. By expanding our team with these three highly experienced professionals, we will be able to build on our success and strengthen our reach across key regions and markets.”