Design agency claims world first

A Cornish business claims to have become the first design agency in the world to achieve the new .eco top level domain.

As a result, Leap is also one of the first organisations in the UK to qualify for the domain suffix.

Businesses wanting to register the new .eco web domain suffix have to meet criteria, including achieving sustainability priorities based on the United Nations sustainable development goals. The UN’s action plan aims to protect the planet, end poverty and grow prosperity.

Leap’s creative director and founder, Matt Hocking, said: “We create responsible and high-impact design solutions that exceed expectations to triple bottom line standards, as well as insist of materials and systems that protect and benefit the environment, their economies and their communities.

“Qualifying as the first UK company to secure the .eco domain further enhances our reputation in this area and we’re very proud of that fact.”