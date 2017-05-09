Coastal Gold at beer awards

Coastal Brewery in Redruth has returned with two awards from the South West Independent Beer Awards.

The competition, organised by the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA), saw Poseidon Extra take Gold in the premium bitters and pale ales category, and Cornish Honey Cascade achieve Silver in class for speciality light beers.

Coastal Brewery owner and head brewer, Alan Hinde, said: “It’s great that Poseidon Extra has won another award. It’s popular with beer judges, but more importantly much-loved by drinkers as it’s our best-selling beer.”

Poseidon Extra is available in bottles at Coastal’s Cornwall Specialist Beer shop, on Cardrew Trade Park South in Redruth. It can often be seen on draught at pubs such as the Star Inn, Vogue, and the Star Inn, Crowlas.

Skinner’s took Gold in the Small Pack Speciality Light Beers category, for its Hops ‘n’ Honey.