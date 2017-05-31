Increasing numbers of businesses in Cornwall are embracing the opportunities presented by export.

That’s the message from the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, which has reported “a surge” in sign-ups to its Export for Growth programme and Ready to Export workshops.

For the past year, Cornwall Chamber, partnered with the Department for International Trade, has been delivering workshops and events encouraging businesses to access new markets overseas.

With the strapline “It’s just as easy to get a new client in Berlin as it is Birmingham”, Export for Growth is an ERDF-funded project which aims to encourage businesses to look into international sales as part of a growth strategy.

The next Ready to Export Workshop will be held at Tremough Innovation Centre next Thursday (June 8). Designed to build confidence and enlighten companies about their capability to export, this interactive workshop facilitates the creation of a solid 6-12 month action plan for export growth.

“It’s exciting to see so many diverse companies enquiring about how they can make the most of international trade opportunities,” said the chamber’s international marketing manager, Laura Barnes.