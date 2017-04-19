Newquay-based recruitment company, Progress People, is reporting strong growth.

The business says it has had a busy six months working on a number of mid – senior level search & selection projects for local and national businesses, from SMEs to bluechip companies.

Co-founder, Tom Pugh-Jones, said: “We are incredibly pleased with how the last six months has gone. Whether this is our success with on-going mid-level recruitment projects for our clients or executing discrete and subtle headhunting services for directorships.”

Progress People has recently expanded its team, welcoming Lydia Dismore to the business, while it has recently moved into new offices in Newquay town centre.

Pugh-Jones added: “It seems like things are happening in Newquay and there seem to be more and more interesting start-ups, high-growth businesses and independent cafés and bars in the area, which makes for a great location to base and grow our business.”