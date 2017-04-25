Carn Brea Leisure Centre is carrying out a major refurbishment of its swimming pool.

The charitable trust, which runs the independent leisure centre, has been successful in raising the bulk of the money needed to make the renovations required to ensure the pool can remain operational.

The work, which will start this summer and be finished at the end of the year, will deal with major repairs and maintenance to create “a bigger, better environment for swimmers”.

The trust’s chief operating officer, Alex Clifton, said: “This exciting project will ensure the vital swimming facilities on offer at Carn Brea will be sustained for our existing users and Cornwall’s next generation of swimmers.

“Unfortunately, there will be a period of time when the pools will be out of action but we’re certain the improvements to the facilities will be well worth the wait.”

During the pool refurbishment, the gym, sports hall, café, running track, fitness classes and other services will remain fully operational.

George Eustice, MP for Camborne and Redruth, said: “Like many people who grew up in this part of Cornwall, I have fond childhood memories of Carn Brea Leisure Centre. It is an essential community asset and at any given time there are over 1,000 local children learning to swim there.

“It is therefore great news that the management team have secured funding from Sport England to refurbish the pools and deliver other maintenance and improvements. We now need to focus our efforts on raising the remaining funds needed.”