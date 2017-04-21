Falmouth land sales goes ahead

After a long and lengthy battle to obtain planning permission, Miller Commercial has reported the sale of land at Bickland Water Road in Falmouth to Midas Commercial Developments.

The construction of 94 new homes will now proceed after a Government planning inspector overturned an appeal decision.

Miller Commercial’s Terry Trevarthen, who led the negotiations, commented: “This has been a long drawn out situation but after over five years of discussions and negotiations we are pleased to having finally concluded the sale on behalf of our client to the Midas group.”

The sale price was not disclosed.