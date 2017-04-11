Estate agent buys own premises

Newquay estate agent, Start & Co, is marking its 40th year by purchasing the freehold of its own premises.

After four decades of leasing from a landlord, the firm has made the move with the help of a business loan from NatWest.

Founded by Brian Start in 1977, Start & Co is a family business run by Brian, his wife Marilyn and their two sons, Bradley and Jonathan and employs six people.

Brian Start said: “After so many years we are all tremendously pleased to be moving into our own premises as our business celebrates its 40th anniversary.

“We have banked with NatWest since we started and the team’s support was absolutely essential to this next phase of Start & Co’s life cycle.”

NatWest business relationship manager, Darren Lewarne, said: “Start & Co are Newquay’s longest-established estate agent and provide essential services for many people in this area. It’s rewarding to see the business marking this landmark year with such a positive development and I am very pleased to have been able to assist them with this fantastic move.”