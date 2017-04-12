The British & Irish Lions have announced that Sharp’s Brewery’s premium cask beer, Doom Bar, has become an official sponsor for the 2017 Tour to New Zealand.

The Lions Tour is seen as a unique moment in the global sporting calendar. Once every four years a squad from the four home nations of England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland come together to take on the southern hemisphere, South Africa, Australia or New Zealand, playing each team only once every 12 years.

Doom Bar will be joining the Lions family as an official sponsor in the UK and Ireland. This partnership will run up to and throughout the ten-game adventure building to the highlight of the sporting summer, the three Test match series against the All Blacks, the double world champions.

James Nicholls, senior brand manager at Rock-based Sharp’s Brewery, said: “We believe the 2017 British & Irish Lions Tour to New Zealand represents the iconic and inspirational pinnacle of the rugby game so this is a proud moment for all of us in the brewery.

“The association of Doom Bar with the Lions is a great fit, based on our values of dedication, commitment, precision and teamwork, which are required on the field and in the brew house.