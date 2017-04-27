Businesses across Cornwall are being urged to step up their cyber security after a recent report by the British Chambers of Commerce identified that one in five businesses have been hit by a cyber-attack in the last 12 months.

Leading technology association, CompTIA, suggests that the top five reasons that human error leads to security incidents are: increased use of social media by staff; failure of staff to understand new threats; general carelessness towards security; lack of security expertise with websites and apps and failure of IT staff to follow security procedures and policies.

Head of Cornwall College Business, Sally Foard said: “The impact of a cyber-attack could be huge; there’s the time needed to fix your website and systems, a potential loss of customers, damage to your reputation plus disruption to business and productivity. It’s absolutely crucial that businesses are secure and can protect their data, relying on an IT provider may not be enough”.

Cornwall College Business is offering a new Cyber Security workshop starting this June. The one-day course is aimed at non-technical end-users of computers, mobile devices, networks and the Internet, and will enable delegates to use technology more securely and minimise digital risks. Delegates can then progress onto a three-day course and then a Cyber Security Trailblazer Apprenticeship if they wish.

For more details email hello@ccbtraining.co.uk or visit www.ccbtraining.co.uk.