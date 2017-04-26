Lang Bennetts has been named ‘Most Outstanding Personal Tax Practice – Cornwall’ in Corporate Vision magazine’s 2017 Global Excellence Awards.

Based on quantitative and qualitative research carried out by Corporate Vision’s in-house team over the last 12 months, the awards celebrate firms and individuals considered to have done “extraordinary and innovative work” in their sector, industry or region.

“We’re delighted with this latest award,” said Lang Bennetts’ partner Helen Hood. “As a team, we’re confident we provide our clients with the very best service possible but external accolades like this one are always very much appreciated. It’s the fourth we’ve won this year.”