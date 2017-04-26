One of the competitors in next year’s Golden Globe Race is holding a special evening at the National Maritime Museum in Falmouth.

Antoine Cousot is trying to achieve something very few men have achieved – to sail single-handed, with no modern technology, non-stop around the world.

It is 50 years since Sir Robin Knox-Johnston first achieved this, and with The Golden Globe Race launching from Falmouth in June next year, An Evening with Antoine Cousot will give you the opportunity to hear about the boat (a Biscay 36 class ketch yacht which has been refitted by the Falmouth Boat Co), the race and the man.

An Evening with Antoine Cousot is being hosted in partnership with Coodes Solicitors and NatWest at the National Maritime Museum in Falmouth on Thursday, May 4.