Royal visit for Falmouth Wharves

The “saving” of Falmouth Wharves – a strategically and historically important deep-water hub of commercial maritime industries – will be among Cornwall’s marine achievements celebrated next week during a visit by His Royal Highness The Duke of Kent.

Keynvor MorLift (KML) was already a tenant on the site when it succeeded in buying the Wharves, with essential support from Cornwall Marine Network (CMN), after a previous owner’s plans to replace the buildings and businesses with a luxury hotel and apartments were finally rejected.

The purchase by KML was underwritten by a grant from the Cornwall Marine Capital Fund which is managed by CMN. It has safeguarded the existing employment of around 100 people at the Wharves and allowed KML to refurbish the site to become its headquarters, with the creation of 39 new jobs.

On Monday April 3, His Royal Highness The Duke of Kent – who has long had a keen interest in fostering the development of British technology and industry – will firstly visit CMN’s Falmouth headquarters as the not-for-profit marine trade organisation celebrates the milestone of supporting 3,000 people into employment since its inception in 2005.

CMN’s chief executive, Paul Wickes, will be among the delegation escorting His Royal Highness to Falmouth Wharves where the party will be taken on a guided tour by KML’s MD Diccon Rogers.

Wickes said: “We’re delighted that His Royal Highness The Duke of Kent is coming to visit CMN and two of our member businesses.

“It will be an excellent chance for him to hear first-hand about our work securing funding for the KML investment in Falmouth Wharves, supporting 3,000 people into employment and other key marine projects. The visit is tremendous recognition for CMN’s staff team who have tirelessly worked to support the economically important Cornish marine sector since 2005.”