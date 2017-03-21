Gill Pipkin has announced the rebranding of her corporate social responsibility consultancy.

Originally known as Fabric Business Services, Pipikin felt the branding did not fit with the direction her business was taking. So as of yesterday (March 20), it is known as Gill Pipkin Consulting.

Gill Pipkin Consulting offers a range of options for organisations to review their business conscience and increase profitability.

A sustainability audit will look at a number of aspects of your business from energy usage to how your workforce views your organisation.

Pipkin said: “The outcome could lead to financial savings and improved profitability, a better motivated workforce with lower sickness absence and turnover, and an enhanced reputation in your marketplace and as an employer.”