Leading global marine electronics firm, Raymarine, has appointed Mylor Yacht Harbour as a service and sales dealership for its navigation and communication systems.

Mylor Yacht Harbour’s Marine Team met the strict criteria required by Raymarine to both supply and maintain technologies used in the leisure boating and light commercial markets, placing the Cornish yacht harbour within a global network of dealers and distributors.

“We strive for excellence in everything we do and this appointment is a fantastic endorsement by one of the absolute leaders in the field,” said Mylor’s engineering manager, Nathan Percival.

Mylor’s team of marine electricians have undertaken specific training with Raymarine to ensure in-depth knowledge of the full range of the firm’s products and technologies.

Raymarine’s Regional Sales Manager Simon Read says, “The recent appointment of Mylor Yacht Harbour further strengthens our UK network of Raymarine Approved Service Dealers, and delivers on our commitment to customers to provide top level service and support. We look forward to working with Mylor in 2017 and beyond. ”