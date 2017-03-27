Pasty firm under new ownership

One of Cornwall’s largest Cornish Pasty producers is under new ownership.

WC Rowe has been acquired by the industrial holding group, Iberia Industry Capital (IIC). IIC specialises in acquiring companies with significant, but untapped potential and developing them into industry leaders.

IIC believes that Rowe’s network of own outlets and national coverage through leading supermarkets and independent retailers is a springboard for future growth.

Rowe’s will now embark on a new period of development and expansion. The senior management team will remain in place and will work hand in hand with IIC to take the business forward.

Financial terms were not disclosed.