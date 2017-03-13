New networking group launches

A new business network has been launched by two local business owners.

The Mid Cornwall Business Network is the brainchild of Amanda Young (Amanda Young Wills) and Tamsin Chapman (Cornish Maid Marketing) and meets at The Cornwall Hotel in St Austell on the first Thursday of each month.

The idea of the network came as a way of providing an affordable way for businesses to get together. Every business is invited to join two free business network meetings before they are asked to join the network at a cost of £20 per year.

The duo are also planning other events such as breakfasts, lunches and family events throughout the year.

For more details search for Mid Cornwall Business Network on Facebook or email midcornbusiness@gmail.com.