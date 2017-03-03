Local Energy Market trial launched

Centrica has launched a recruitment drive in Cornwall for businesses to take part in its Local Energy Market trial.

British Gas’ parent company says it has established the £19 million programme to test the use of flexible electricity demand, generation and storage.

Speaking recently at the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce’s Large Enterprise Action Group,programme director, Matt Hastings, said: “This is an amazing opportunity for local businesses to get involved and help define a new energy future in Cornwall and beyond.

“Our aim is to help businesses and other large energy users from across the county to save money on their bills, and potentially even make some money, by optimising both their energy demand and on-site generation, and making their assets available to the National Grid.”

Centrica is looking to sign up around 60 businesses to take part in the trial, and will be awarding funds to cover the cost of a variety of initiatives including energy audits, smart technology upgrades and new energy storage units.

Once installed, participants will connect to a virtual marketplace that will allow them to sell their flexible energy capacity to both the grid and the wholesale energy market.

Chamber chief executive, Kim Conchie, added: “Cornwall Chamber of Commerce is delighted that Matt could speak at the Large Enterprise Action Group meeting. It’s fantastic that Centrica are providing Cornish businesses with this opportunity and helping to make Cornwall an innovative forward thinking county.”

The trial is also open to renewable power generators and other non-domestic users such as factories, hospitals and large offices.

For more details, click here.