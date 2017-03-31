Kernow Oils has signed a new non-exclusive ambassador distributor agreement with Castrol.

Kernow Oils MD, Mark Adkins, said: “Castrol has been a trusted partner of Kernow Oils since 1989. Our companies share similar values and are focused on delivering the best product quality and services and world class customer experiences.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Castrol and look forward to working together to leverage ever more exciting growth opportunities.”

Castrol UK’s distributor sales manager, Adrian Drury, added: “Castrol’s relationship with Kernow Oils is not just limited to providing pioneering technology products but goes beyond this in the collaboration with them to enhance their customers’ engagement.”

To help fuel Kernow Oils’ continued expansion, the Hayle-based business has just acquired an additional 25,000 sq ft distribution warehouse on the Guildford Road Industrial Estate.

Kernow Oils sales director, Andy Rosser, said: “Having looked hard for the right building for over three years we finally have a new site with extensive warehousing, office and yard space which offers us the flexibility to pursue some of the many larger projects that we have considered over the years.”