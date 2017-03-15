Final preparations are busily being put into place for tomorrow’s Cornwall Business Show.

“I’m looking forward to the show, as ever,” said show organiser Andrew Weaver.

“We obviously have the last-minute set-up work to do now we’re into the exhibition halls, but all is so far going to plan and I’m looking forward to opening the doors on Thursday morning.”

As well as offering more than 110 stands for visitors to call at, the show has a full seminar programme running on the hour from 10am to 3pm.

Seminar entry is free of charge, although audiences are restricted to the first 50 attendees. There are also hourly speed-networking sessions throughout the show.

“I’d just like to reiterate the message is that our show is open to absolutely everybody, from any sector. So if you’ve been out working earlier in the day, just come on over. You’re welcome at Cornwall Business Show, regardless of whether you’re wearing a bespoke suit or a pair of overalls,” added Weaver.

The Cornwall Business Show takes place on Thursday, March 16, at the Royal Cornwall Showground, from 9.30am-4pm.