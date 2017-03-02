Cornish Pasty faux pas!

Cornwall has always been fiercely proud of its Cornish Pasty and in celebration of St Piran’s Day on March 5, the ultimate pasty faux pas have been revealed.

As well as shaming those that use cutlery to eat the Cornish delicacy, the etiquette round-up pokes fun at Devon and their penchant for a top crimp and warns off serving pasties with a side dish.

“It’s only right that the Cornish Pasty is given the respect that it deserves and is eaten the proper way,” said Malcolm Bell, CEO of Visit Cornwall.

“Everyone knows that it’s a complete no-no to order a cappuccino after 11am in Italy and that it’s madness to spread butter on your croissant in France.

“These faux pas are part of that culinary etiquette and although tongue-in-cheek, if followed can only make enjoying a Cornish Pasty even more satisfying.”