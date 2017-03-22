Cornish architect and engineer, pdp Green Consulting, is leading a multidisciplinary design team to deliver the Command of the Heights project at Chatham in Kent.

Command of the Heights is a project to resore one of the Medway’s oldest military sites. Chatham will soon be at the centre of an archaeological exploration and heritage regeneration project following a £1.8 million cash injection from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF).

Medway Council together with Fort Amherst Heritage Trust have been successful in securing the funding to help the area reconnect with its military roots and discover secrets from the past.

pdp Green Consulting has spent the past year surveying the site and is leading a project team that includes fellow Truro-based business, landscape architect, MeiLoci; archaeologists, ecologists, and services engineers.



Construction work will begin in January 2018 and is expected to be completed by June 2020.

pdp Green Consulting’s MD, Roger Green, said: “We are delighted with the success of the grant application for this project and are really looking forward to working with Medway Council and Fort Amherst Heritage Trust to take it forward and deliver the project on the sites.

“It will be very exciting to see the massive fortifications revealed again and brought into public use.”