Air Ambulance ‘auction of promises’

An auction of promises aims to raise more than £30k to celebrate the 30th anniversary of a life-saving charity in Cornwall.

More than 100 lots have been generously donated for the event with all proceeds going to support the Cornwall Air Ambulance.

A veritable feast of quality goods and services will be sold to the highest bidder.

Several of the lots money cannot buy, such as a day on the gallops with leading racehorse trainer Andrew Balding and a personal ‘walk and talk’ tour of the Jackson Foundation Gallery with artist Kurt Jackson.

Other lots include a luxury beach-front villa holiday in Barbados, flights to the Isles of Scilly, pheasant shooting days and a champagne tea tour at Highgrove, home of HRH Princes Charles.

Jonathan McCulloch from Truro, who is organising the event, said: “In a county such as Cornwall the air ambulance is a proven life-saver. So many of us who work and live in its rural communities, particularly those involved in agriculture and equestrianism, are so reliant on this service should serious ill-health or injury strike.”

160 guests will attend the auction night, which is already fully booked, at Scorrier House in early April when the lots will be going under local auctioneer Philip Martin’s hammer.

However, the bidding is already open to everyone with pre-auction bids actively encouraged ahead of the event.

The full list of the auction items available and details on how submit advance bids for the ‘30 for 30 Auction’ can be found by clicking here.

McCulloch added: “We’re very happy to welcome bids in advance from anyone who would like to try their luck and put their best bid forward for any of the fabulous items.

“This event wouldn’t be possible without the large number of people and organisations kindly offering such wonderful lots and by sponsoring the event.”

Advance bids must be submitted by Wednesday, March 22.