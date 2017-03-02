Up to £2.8 million of European Regional Development Funding (ERDF) has been secured to build new high quality employment space on the Cornwall Business Park.

The Cornwall Business Park West will be home to a development of 14 new hybrid office/industrial units that will be available to SMEs and will support business growth in Cornwall.

The Cornwall Business Park is located close to the A30 on a 27 acre site at Scorrier, near Redruth.

The 14 employment space units will vary in size with a flexibility to meet the needs of expanding local businesses. In total 3,498sq m of new employment space will be created. In addition to the ERDF investment, the project has attracted £3.2 million from Cornwall based JAD Developments Ltd.

Julian German, Cornwall Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economy said: “This investment is excellent news, I’m really pleased we are working to meet the needs of small and medium sized enterprises in Cornwall.

“The Cornwall Business Park will create potential jobs for our residents in the surrounding area which will not only enhance wellbeing but will also contribute to the economy.”