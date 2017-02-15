A new programme designed to help Cornish businesses rise to the challenges and opportunities of future growth has been launched.

Delivered by business support specialist, Unlocking Potential (UP), Future Focus has been created for Cornwall-based businesses looking to develop and grow.

The £4.7 million programme, which is funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), encourages and enables business leaders in Cornwall to connect and expand their businesses through three key elements:

Inspirational speaker events

Labs to promote fresh thinking on key business issues

Access to resources enabling businesses to activate change to support long-term growth

Delivered over the next three years, Future Focus builds on UP’s successful Connect Events, which previously welcomed over Cornish 3,000 business leaders on a range of topics.

Programme director, Allyson Glover, believes the blend of events, labs and access to practical business resources offered by Future Focus is unique in Cornwall’s business community.

“We’re thrilled to launch Future Focus which has been created to inspire, stimulate and enable innovative business growth here in Cornwall,” she said.

“Through the events, labs and resources, we have created a programme that is as effective for established businesses in the county looking for ways to develop and grow as it is for start-up business owners who are setting out on their journey.

“Future Focus is about creating environments for positive change and it was great to be able to launch the programme and to hear such positive feedback about the event itself and what we are offering.”

To find out more about Future Focus including registering for the next event which takes part in May, click here.