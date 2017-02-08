The Cornwall Chamber of Commerce is putting together its new Business Plan for Cornwall and is seeking your help.

The chamber published its Business Manifesto 2015/16 – A Business Plan for Cornwall in May 2015 and many of the calls for action have been implemented or are now in place.

With the political and economic landscape having changed significantly since then, a new document is set to be published this May.

The chamber is carrying out a survey to understand the issues and opportunities that Cornish businesses currently have and, most importantly, to understand the capacity that Cornwall has to prosper in the years ahead.

It would like to hear the views of all businesses – from whatever sector, large or small – which will be collated and presented in an updated business manifesto for Cornwall.

Click here to take the Cornwall Business Plan Survey. Closing date for entries is this Friday (Feb 10).