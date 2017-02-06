Two local entrepreneurs have been shortlisted for the upcoming Citi Foundation Microentrepreneurship Awards in Cardiff.

Ben Treleaven of ISO Spaces and Adam Weisman of Clayworks were shortlisted after being entered for the prestigious awards by Truro- based responsible finance provider, SWIG Finance.

It is the first time any Cornish entrants have made the shortlist of the award scheme, which was launched in 2005 to raise awareness of the importance of microentrepreneurship and microfinance in social and economic development.

Both businesses received funding from SWIG Finance to help get them off the ground.

Weisman has been shortlisted in the Sustainability category. His business, Clayworks, which is based in St Keverne, develops and designs natural plaster from clays to replace the gypsum-based unsustainable, conventional plasters.

Treleaven has been shortlisted for the Microentrepreneur Award for Growth. Along with his business partner, Gregg Curtis, Treleaven launched ISO Spaces in 2013, having left their finance jobs in London to start the business in Cornwall. Designing and manufacturing modular buildings from recycled shipping containers, the business has quickly progressed and recently crowdfunded a further £450k equity investment.

He said: “It’s an honour to be shortlisted for this award and for our business to be recognised for the growth we’ve driven in the last few years.

“We now have 20 full time employees and we are committed to continuing to create further quality employment opportunities.”

SWIG Finance MD, John Peters, added: “This is the first time anybody from Cornwall has been shortlisted and we not only have one, but now have two incredibly inspiring entrepreneurs who are being recognised for their work.

“Microentrepreneurship deserves to be celebrated, especially in Cornwall where small and micro businesses are the mainstay of our business base and collectively have a massive economic and social impact on the county.”