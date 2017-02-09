People planning to visit this year’s Cornwall Business Show can now register online – giving them fast-track entry on the day and entering them into a draw for a total prize package valued at more than £3.5k.

As well as being able to register their details, visitors can also make bookings using the show’s popular Meet the Expert facility. This books a 25-minute meeting between you and any of the show’s exhibitors, enabling you to make the most of your time at the show.

The show’s MD, Andrew Weaver, said: “Pre-registration makes sense for anybody planning on coming to the show – you’ll be able to just ‘check in’ with the reception desk and go through to the exhibition halls, rather than having to fill out a form on the day.

“The planning for the 2017 show is all going to schedule and we’re looking forward to another successful event. We’ve sold more than 100 stands now, and have just a few left. We’ve got a great mix of exhibitors – so roll on March 16!”

A full and varied programme of free, hourly seminars will run throughout the day, sponsored by JHAV. There will also be regular speed-networking sessions.

Cornwall Business Show 2017 will take place on Thursday, March 16, at the Royal Cornwall Showground, from 9.30am to 4pm.

For more information about the show, including registration, click here.