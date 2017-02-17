A busy networking calendar next week sees the monthly breakfast gathering of the Cornwall Chamber meet at the Jamaica Inn, near Bodmin.

Also next week sees the annual Supply Scilly trade fare on St Mary’s, while the Growth Hub takes to the road with two ‘town takeover’ days in Penzance on Wednesday (Feb 22) and Launceston on Friday.

If you fancy a spot of ten pin bowling, then the Hub’s monthly networking event on Thursday (Feb 23) at Truro Bowl should be right down your alley.

If not, then there is an evening of networking, talks and live music arranged at the Old Bakery Studios for As One Talks.

And on Friday, St Austell Bay Chamber holds the latest of its Crunchy Breakfast networking events, at St Austell Brewery, featuring guest speaker James Staughton.

