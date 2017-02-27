Cornish entrepreneur Simon Heap successfully clinched funding from two television Dragons last night.

Heap appeared on the popular BBC2 television programme, Dragons’ Den, to ask for a £100k investment in return for 10% of his business, Fowey-based Rugged Interactive, which designs and manufactures a range of ‘motivational fitness technology’ products.

Three Dragons offered their money, with a joint Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones bid of all the money for 30% of the business – with an option to buy back 10% – ultimately pipping Touker Suleman’s counter-offer of all the money for 20%.

Heap said: “We were conﬁdent with our pitch and completely believe in our products but when under that much pressure, there were times when I thought we’d lost it. There were a couple of dodgy moments but luckily we managed to claw it back. It was a real privilege to go into the Den and showcase what we do.”