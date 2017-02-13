The Cornwall Chamber of Commerce has extended the deadline for taking part in its Cornwall Business Plan survey.

The chamber is keen to hear from as wide a business audience as possible, as it looks to understand the issues and opportunities that Cornish businesses currently have and, most importantly, to understand the capacity that Cornwall has to prosper in the years ahead.

The chamber published its ‘Business Manifesto 2015/16 – A Business Plan for Cornwall’ in May 2015 and many of the calls for action have been implemented or are now in place.

With the political and economic landscape having changed significantly since then, a new document taken from the survey’s findings is set to be published this May.

Click here to take the Cornwall Business Plan Survey. Closing date for entries is Friday February 24.