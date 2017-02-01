Cornwall Chamber of Commerce is working in partnership with Business West to roll out a comprehensive package of export support worth over £4 million aimed at businesses in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

Part funded by the European Regional Development Fund, the tailored support is available for those new to exporting as well as helping existing exporters to break into new growth markets.

International sales have provided substantial growth for thousands of British businesses. Right now demand for quality Cornish products and services has never been higher, yet local businesses have been slow to tap into these opportunities.

Export for Growth can help businesses take advantage of these new markets with an intensive range of workshops, training and mentoring.

Chamber chief executive, Kim Conchie, called it “the most appropriate programme for Cornwall & Scilly’s exporters ever created”.