Leading business start-up programme, Outset Cornwall, has launched a new marketing campaign aimed at highlighting the many potential benefits of setting up your own business.

‘Choose Outset’, a targeted campaign that will run across a range of channels, including bus shelters, advans and cinema screens, will feature clients that have turned their lives around since becoming self-employed.

Explaining the background to the campaign, programme director, Kate Perkin, said: “Speaking to former Outset clients, we asked them about their motivation for going alone and what made them take that initial leap. We then used their inspiring responses to focus our campaign on reaching out to budding new business owners.”

The majority of people emphasised the greater flexibility in working patterns that allow them more time to balance their work with other important elements of their lives.

Alison Bick set up her own business as an illustrator and designer following her desire for a career change. She said: “Starting my own business has given me so much flexibility and allowed me to build a connection with others going through the same process.”

Liskeard-based Gary Mardle set up his PAT testing business after being made redundant and hasn’t looked back.

“I was getting to the stage in my life where I didn’t want to be controlled by a boss anymore,” he said.

“It can give you the option of drastically changing your own lifestyle. You’re suddenly in command of where you’re going.”

Outset Cornwall, which has been funded by the European Regional Development Fund, DCH and the Outset Foundation, provides tailor-made fully-funded business start-up support, helping individuals to further explore their business idea through its informal information sessions and workshops.

Since the start of the programme back in 2009, Outset has helped over 500 people set up new businesses, creating nearly 700 jobs throughout Cornwall.