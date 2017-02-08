Berlin date for AJT

Newquay-based translation company AJT (Anja Jones Translation) has been invited to speak at the European Language Industry Association’s (ELIA) annual conference, which will take place in Berlin later this month.

The panel discussion, entitled ‘Beyond the one-man band’, will focus on different ways in which freelance translators can grow their translation business.

MD, Anja Jones, said: “There are many different paths that freelance translators can take to grow their own business, whether that is collaborating with other freelancers, employing other people, or a combination of both.

“We are hugely excited to be speaking at this important industry event alongside BioCell Translations, a freelancer collective, as well as WIENERS+WIENERS, one of Germany’s largest translation agencies.”

Established in 2010, Anja Jones Translation is a Cornish boutique translation agency specialising in German, French and English translations for websites, apps and brands.