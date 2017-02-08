Bakers converge on Budock Vean

Ninety one bakers and their associates from across the south west swapped dough for haut cuisine as they gathered for the first time in 12 years to relax, mingle and celebrate excellence in their industry.

The Western Craft Bakers Association weekend at the Budock Vean Hotel included representatives from some of the region’s great baking families – with Cornwall-based Martin’s, Chough’s and Warrens’; Oliver’s and Friary Mill of Devon; Cottage Loaf of Somerset, Williams’ and Belinda’s of Dorset and Marshall’s and Reeve’s, both from Wiltshire.

“As bakers we work through the night and morning to make sure our customers get their bread fresh to start their days. So this weekend was a wonderful chance to relax and enjoy some good times together by the lovely Helford River,” said Western Region president Stuart Hawkins.

“The Budock Vean team made us incredibly welcome and the food they served us was absolutely outstanding – from the five course dinners to the full Cornish breakfasts via the amazing tea-time cakes and scones – and the great thing was we didn’t have to make any of it ourselves!”

“It’s such a pleasure making sure people who work so hard get a really good chance to wind down on a weekend like this,” said the Budock Vean’s owner Martin Barlow.

“Of course people want to talk business and discuss their industry – but it’s also a time to have a lot of fun, eat well – and escape – and I know that’s what we were able to offer this lovely group of people.”