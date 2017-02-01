Are you planning on popping the question this Valentine’s Day? If so, one local company is hoping to help make it the biggest proposal seen in Cornwall.

Falmouth-based Southwest AdVans is offering the chance for one lucky romantic to make their feelings clear – on a 6 x 3 metre billboard!

Toby Weller, director of Southwest AdVans, said: “I realised we have a van free on Valentine’s Day, and thought it would be a brilliant chance to give someone a helping hand in popping the question.

“There is no way anyone is going to miss a declaration of love on the side of a 6×3 metre van – it’s just a case of working out the best place to park it to make sure the lucky recipient is definitely going to pass by!

“All we need to do now is to find someone deserving of the chance to have such an unusual way of proposing.”

To stand a chance of getting your message on the AdVan, all you have to do is email Toby Weller before the end of Monday, February 6, with the reason why you believe you should be chosen, the message you would like on the side of the van, and where the van will need to be positioned.

One lucky person will then be chosen, and the plans put in place for a proposal to remember.

Weller added: “The vans have proved really popular since I brought the business to Cornwall last year, but I thought it would be fun to use one for something completely different.”

For more details on the compeition, click here.