30 under 30 winners announced

The winners of the inaugural Cornwall’s 30 under 30 have been announced.

The awards celebrate Cornwall’s brightest young business talent, and were organised by Cornwall Chamber of Commerce in partnership with networking group The Hub, Business Cornwall magazine, Avanti Communications plc and sponsor, Cornwall College Business.

The judges were overwhelmed with the standard of entries and quality of young individuals throughout the Duchy. The list of winners reflects the diversity of the business landscape and the positive contribution that these talented entrepreneurs are adding to the Duchy.

Cornwall Chamber chief executive, Kim Conchie, said: “I really enjoy the judging process for any awards. It is always uplifting to read about success stories in Cornwall.

“The 30 Under 30 process, a first, was particularly cheering as we discussed the next generation of leaders and people adding real value to the Duchy. Congratulations to all 30 of you. It was a hard choice from the large number of great people doing tremendous things here.”

You can read all about the Class of 2016 in a special six-page feature in the February edition of Business Cornwall.

To subscribe to Business Cornwall magazine, click here.

Cornwall’s 30 under 30