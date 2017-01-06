According to a new survey, nearly half of the working UK public do not have enough time for daily exercise.

The survey from office furniture provider, DBI Furniture Solutions, revealed that 46% of workers say they can’t fit exercise into their daily schedules.

48% of women claim that they struggle to fit exercise into their busy schedules, compared with 43% of men. Also, it appears that young professionals are the least likely to factor exercise into their routines, with 52% stating that there simply aren’t enough hours in the day.

Those who do workout are most likely to hit the gym, participate in a sport or go for a run after work (26%), whereas 17% get their quota of exercise in at the very start of the day.

Interestingly, a mere 6% said they use their lunch break in order to get active, while 5% told us that their employer regularly organises “team energisers” during the working day so that everybody has an opportunity to squeeze in a workout.

The Department of Health recommends that adults partake in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week.