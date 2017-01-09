Mission accomplished for GetSet

GetSet for Growth’s face-to-face service in Cornwall formally comes to a close this month.

While the European (ERDF)-funded element to the business growth programme ended in 2015, the YTKO-operated scheme has still been running workshops and one-to-ones across Cornwall and the south west, through Regional Growth Fund investment.

The success of the service in Cornwall paved the way for GetSet’s rapid expansion into Bournemouth, London, and now a national presence. Collectively, GetSet says its clients now turn over more than £1 billion; over 4,200 have been helped to grow their businesses, more than £10 million finance secured to date, and over 1,000 new jobs created for the UK economy.

Bev Hurley CBE, YTKO’s chief executive, said “It’s rather ironic that, at a time when GetSet for Growth is expanding everywhere else in the country, the end of January marks the end of the face-to-face service in Cornwall due to local funding decisions on EU money.”

However, the online resource GetSet Answers is still available for all businesses to use.

“Several new services will launching on GetSet Answers this year,” added Hurely, “including dedicated advisor and mentoring support. And of course, we look forward to helping many more successful new businesses ventures start up through Outset Cornwall.”

There’s also a Business Growth Week event at Exeter Science Park starting on January 16. For more details, click here.