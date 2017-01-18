Probert Legal, which has offices in Exeter and Cornwall, has launched a new clinic service to help Cornish businesses get to grips with new data protection laws coming into force in May 2018.

The new General Data Protection Regulation will replace the Data Protection Act and demands a comprehensive new approach by all businesses, with significant fines for non-compliance.

According to Probert Legal, it will take considerable planning for most businesses to get prepared. Consequently, it has launched a clinic service, which includes a detailed review of what your own business will need to do to comply with the new legislation.

The clinic is run by data protection expert, solicitor Tracey Wakelam from Newquay, and can take place at your own premises.

She said: “This is one of the most important new pieces of legislation to affect businesses for decades. It is the first overhaul of data protection law since the Data Protection Act in 1998.

“Thousands of businesses in Cornwall are making use of customer data for marketing and other purposes and I am concerned that many of these could be at risk unless they get up to speed. It is vital that all businesses get geared up in good time as the fines could run into millions of pounds. A significant legal change of this kind can be daunting so we have launched this new clinic to make it as easy as possible for businesses to take the first steps and ensure they continue to operate within the law.”

Probert Legal has also launched a video outlining essential steps for businesses to take which can be found on its website www.probertlegal.com.