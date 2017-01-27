European funding supporting new workspace

Funding has been secured to help build a new workspace at Indian Queens.

Up to £2,688,768 of European Regional Development Funding (ERDF) has been made available for the first phase of the A30 Business Park, which will be located between on land adjoining Indian Queens Industrial Estate.

The new workspace, which has also attracted more than £3 million of private sector investment, will support small and medium sized enterprise (SME) growth in Cornwall.

Julian German, Cornwall Council’s portfolio holder for the economy, said: “I am delighted that European funding is being used to support this development, matching private sector investment.

This is an important business development for Cornwall. The location makes the A30 Business Park accessible to the strategic road network and, its proximity to the major towns of St Austell and Newquay, as well as the smaller villages between, will make this an important employment space. Assisting businesses to grow will provide more and better paid jobs for residents.”

Russell Dodge, MD of Business Location Services Ltd, which will support the development, said: “We are delighted to have secured the EU funding to deliver the first phase of the project and are fully committed to providing the investment in such needed high quality employment space, which the area desperately needs.”